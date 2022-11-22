ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital City Rescue Mission is getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. Chefs and volunteers are cooking 1,800 meals for the annual dinner.

The rescue mission won’t turn anyone away, and they’re expecting to serve more people this year than they have in the past.

“Inflation has hurt a lot of people,” Community and Event Liaison Shelly Wood said. “There’s a lot of struggling families. It’s just been a really hard year for them, and there’s a lot of need in the community. Food is expensive.”

The Thanksgiving Day program starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday with a chapel service. Dinner is served from noon until 1:30 p.m., and it is followed by dessert and games until 2 p.m.