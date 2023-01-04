SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food donation drives are popular ahead of the holidays, but some local organizations are working to address food insecurity year round. Schenectady Shares launched its campaign on Wednesday to restock food pantries.

They are hoping to collect 15,000 pounds of nonperishable food and personal hygiene products as well as raise $15,000 for more than 20 food pantries in Schenectady County. The goal is to help food pantries serve those in need even after the holidays are over.

“We wanted to make sure that after the holidays, we would continue to be able to restock the shelves of food pantries through Schenectady as well as bring awareness to the fact that food insecurity doesn’t stop after the holidays,” Schenectady Shares Chairperson Carmel Patrick said.

The food drive will run through February 11. Donations are being collected at Price Chopper locations in Schenectady County, the county office building, and the Schenectady police and fire departments.