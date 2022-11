AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department presents the City of Amsterdam Veterans Day Parade. The parade is hosted by Post 701 on Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin with a ceremony following at the West End Veterans Memorial Park and start on the corner of Guy Park Ave and Evelyn Ave. Proceeds will benefit the America Legion John Wyszomirski Post 701.