ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The groundwork for Albany’s annual Tulip Festival in May begins in the fall. Preparations for the event rooted in tradition starts with planting thousands of tulip bulbs before winter.

Head City Gardener Jena Commerford and her team have been busy planting tulip bulbs around the city in preparation for the springtime tradition. The team has to wait until the ground temperature is about 50-55 degrees to plant the bulbs. This year’s unusally warm November has kept Commerford on our toes.

“The tulips go through a whole biochemical process. I won’t bore you with the details, but it goes through a whole process in the winter in order to be the beautiful blooms you’re used to seeing in the spring,” said Commerford.

The 2023 Albany Tulip Festival will mark the event’s 75th anniversary. New designs and new varieties were planted, in addition to a few surprises, to make the event extra special for the big anniversary.