PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Otto’s Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant will be providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon for all to enjoy.

Otto’s feels no one should be alone for the holidays and would like to strengthen the ties between community members. The restaurant explains the event is “pay what you can,” meaning if you can chip in a few dollars that great but if not, just enjoy good food on Christmas day. Otto’s Kitchen and Comfort is located at 95 East Street in Pittsfield.