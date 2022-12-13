PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Running Center is hosting a Jingle Bell walk/run Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. The festive fundraiser benefits the Eagle Santa Toy Fund.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in the most extravagant holiday outfits and join the community in raising money this holiday season. There will be a raffle fundraiser in which all money will go to the Santa Toy Fund. Along with the Jingle Bell walk/run, the Berkshire Running Cener will host a morning of free yoga, dance and fitness classes starting at 7 a.m. Contact the center directly at 413 344 4472 or go through the Mindbody app for details. The event will take place in the Allendale Shopping Center, 5 Cheshire Road in Pittsfield.

The Santa Toy Fund is a nonprofit that gives holiday gift certificates redeemable at Walmart, allowing families to buy gifts for their children ages three to 11. Children two or younger receive a gift chose by the Santa Toy Fun. If you’re interested in donating for the raffle, you can contact Shiobbean Lemme at info@berkshirerrunningcenter.com.