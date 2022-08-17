ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pioneer marks August 17 “All Together Forward Day 2022,” a massive, employee-led volunteer effort to support Capital Region children, families, organizations, and communities in need. Nearly all of Pioneer’s 250 local employees are participating through monetary and volunteer donations.

Throughout the day, employees delivered hundreds of backpacks, notebooks, pens and pencils, and other essential school supplies collected across its 22 branches. Employees and their customers also made a major financial donation to aid humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.