ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Giving Tuesday is a day when people give to a charity of their choice ahead of the holidays. The Associated Press projects more people are likely to donate this year compared to last.

One local bank participated in giving. Pioneer Bank made four $5,000 donations to community non-profits. The bank is also collecting winter hats and gloves for kids in need.

Donations can be made at any Pioneer Bank branch.