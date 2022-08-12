SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pinball show is taking place at the YMCA in Saratoga Springs. Tickets at the door are $15, and it allows you to play as many of the pinball machines as you would like.

All the machines are on free play and can also be purchased if you want one for your home or office. A lot of the pinball machines are related to TV shows or movies from the past.

“All of the pinball machines stay with the times they were made, even when they are made today,” show organizer Adam Deutschmann said. “Shows like ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Mandalorian,’ they have pinball machines for those.”

The show runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the Saratoga Regional YMCA.