COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — PGA professionals will be teaching several local veterans and disabled veterans how to golf. PGA Hope, or Helping Our Patriots Everywhere, will be hosting veterans from all branches of the military for the next four weeks.

The free program introduces golf to military veterans or helps golfing veterans improve their game. This is done to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well being.

“Golf really does help them engage with the community, get out of the home, get out doing things, take their mind off of, you know, whether it’s PTSD or some of the injuries that they’ve had,” Noel Gebauer, GM at Colonie Town Golf Course, said. “We certainly enjoy helping them to thank them for their service and what they do for our country.”

PGA Hope has been giving back to veterans for the past five years.