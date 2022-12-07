ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salvation Army Empire State Division will have around 100 Red Kettles placed at Walmart locations throughout the region as part of The Salvation Army’s National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge. The organization is trying to raise more than $1.5 million nationally during a four-hour period.

The Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder has challenged Salvation Army officers, employees, and supporters to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on a day in December. Hodder started this tradition in 2020. This year’s challenge takes place on Friday, December 9 with the goal of raising money for local Salvation Amry programs and services along with an opportunity to raise awareness about those in need.

Major Kevin Stoops, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Empire State Division comments, “We have expanded the time we spend ringing bells and raising funds at our iconic Red Kettles each year so we can provide Christmas gifts, food, and more to families around the holidays,” “But even so, the need we have seen take shape over the last few years makes events like the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge even more important.”

The red kettle challenge raised more than $1 million nationwide in 2021. Major Stoops adds, “It’s a prize in itself when people from all walks of life give what they can to help others at the Kettle,” “Raising $1.5 million nationally this year will be a sign to everyone that there are a lot of caring people out there.”

As an added incentive for local support, all funds raised during this year’s challenge in The Salvation Army’s Empire State Division will be matched to double the impact of every donation received. Go to the Salvation Army website for more information and visit your local Walmart to donate.