(NEWS10) – 2020 hasn’t been the best year for the movie industry due to the pandemic. However, some movies have been released onto streaming services. In July, Hulu gave the couch-ridden a new movie titled “Palm Springs”.

At first, Palm Springs was set up to be a typical R-rated “Rom-Com”. In a way, it is. The romantic comedy types start the same and usually end the same across the board. “Palm Springs” doesn’t mess with that part of the formula. Instead, it manages to create a modern-day “Groundhog Day” style Rom-Com.

Our main characters relive the same day over and over again. This little shack-up of the two ideas really changes the movie and the arcs of its characters. If you like the humor that Andy Samberg brings in the television show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, you’re in luck. Andy Samberg brings that same kind of humor to this film as well as stretching some dramatic acting muscles. It does help that his co-stars are Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons.

Cristin Milioti steals the show. She takes over the plot and elevates all of the actors around her in each scene she is in. She even out-stars the dramatic twist of being in a time loop.

“Palm Springs” still sticks with the Rom-Com format. This can make the movie somewhat predictable. However, the twist puts the viewer through a loop and freshens the plot. “Palm Springs” is definitely one of the best movies of 2020. To check out this movie you must have a Hulu subscription.