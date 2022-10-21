ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sixth annual CDTA Pink Bus Pull took place in Albany on Friday to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Teams from throughout the Capital Region, including the Albany Police Department, Siena College, and the Schenectady City School District, took part in the event.

Each team took turns pulling a 30,000 lb. CDTA bus 30 feet to see who could do it at the fastest time. This year, the Albany Fire Department took home the win.

“We fight fires, and now we are helping fight breast cancer — something we are really proud of with our members,” Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory said. “And we are very enthusiastic, and we are very appreciative to be here and to be apart of this great event.”

More than $5,000 was raised.