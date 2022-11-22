ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tully Rinckey PLLC served up Thanksgiving dinner for those who have served the U.S. The organizations provided 250 free birds to active duty and retired veterans for their annual holiday program.

Since 2009, the Turkeys for Veterans initiative has provided the Thanksgiving centerpiece for the families of more than 2,000 military personnel in the greater Capital Region. Organizers say that with rising food costs, it’s important to give back.

“It’s our special way of giving back and remembering veterans,” Greg Rinckey, a founding member of Tully Rinckey, said. “It’s a small way we can give back to them. This year, the price of food is up, inflation is up, so hopefully, we can help veterans have a happy Thanksgiving and holiday season.”

This is the thirteenth year the group has donated the Thanksgiving meals.