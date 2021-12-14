Over $150K in grant funding awarded to Saratoga County organizations

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The GlobalFoundries-Town of Malta Foundation has awarded a total of $159,767 to 24 local organizations. The 2021 Malta grant awards were presented Tuesday at the David R. Meager Malta Community Center at the annual awards celebration.
In 2021, the Foundation Board said the grants have an emphasis on recognizing first responder organizations who have served the community, especially in taking care of the needs of citizens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Projects and programs awarded funding:
- Ballston Spa High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA): $4,000
- Ballston Spa Middle School Drama Club – Launching Pad Productions: $2,500
- Chango Elementary – Physical Education Program (K-5): $8,485
- Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region – Ballston Spa Partnership for Innovation in Ed. Fund: $10,000
- Gordon Creek PTA: $2,500
- Malta Ambulance Corps, Inc. (Malta-Stillwater EMS): $15,000
- Malta Community Garden: $1,600
- Malta Ridge Volunteer Fire Company: $20,000
- Malta Senior Citizens, Inc.: $5,000
- Malta Town Historian: $1,600
- Malta Youth Commission: $4,000
- Rebuilding Together Saratoga County: $10,000
- Roundabout Runners Club: $6,000
- Round Lake/Malta Youth Baseball, Inc.: $1,336
- Round Lake Fire Department: $20,000
- Rugrunners Robotics, Inc.: $10,000
- Saratoga Bridges: $10,750
- Shenendehowa MS: $2,500
- St. Peter Lutheran Church: $5,000
- The Children’s Museum at Saratoga: $1,500
- Town of Malta Parks, Recreation and Human Services: $3,600
- Town of Malta Spotlighter’s Theatre Troupe: $2,396
- Town of Malta Veterans Committee: $2,000
- Wellspring: $10,000
Last year, the Foundation awarded $142,964 to 31 local organizations. The Foundation has awarded more than $1.56 million to community organizations since 2011.
Information on the 2022 grant application process will be available on the Foundation website in August 2022.