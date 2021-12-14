Over $150K in grant funding awarded to Saratoga County organizations

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The GlobalFoundries-Town of Malta Foundation has awarded a total of $159,767 to 24 local organizations. The 2021 Malta grant awards were presented Tuesday at the David R. Meager Malta Community Center at the annual awards celebration.

In 2021, the Foundation Board said the grants have an emphasis on recognizing first responder organizations who have served the community, especially in taking care of the needs of citizens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Projects and programs awarded funding:

Ballston Spa High School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA): $4,000

Ballston Spa Middle School Drama Club – Launching Pad Productions: $2,500

Chango Elementary – Physical Education Program (K-5): $8,485

Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region – Ballston Spa Partnership for Innovation in Ed. Fund: $10,000

Gordon Creek PTA: $2,500

Malta Ambulance Corps, Inc. (Malta-Stillwater EMS): $15,000

Malta Community Garden: $1,600

Malta Ridge Volunteer Fire Company: $20,000

Malta Senior Citizens, Inc.: $5,000

Malta Town Historian: $1,600

Malta Youth Commission: $4,000

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County: $10,000

Roundabout Runners Club: $6,000

Round Lake/Malta Youth Baseball, Inc.: $1,336

Round Lake Fire Department: $20,000

Rugrunners Robotics, Inc.: $10,000

Saratoga Bridges: $10,750

Shenendehowa MS: $2,500

St. Peter Lutheran Church: $5,000

The Children’s Museum at Saratoga: $1,500

Town of Malta Parks, Recreation and Human Services: $3,600

Town of Malta Spotlighter’s Theatre Troupe: $2,396

Town of Malta Veterans Committee: $2,000

Wellspring: $10,000

Last year, the Foundation awarded $142,964 to 31 local organizations. The Foundation has awarded more than $1.56 million to community organizations since 2011.

Information on the 2022 grant application process will be available on the Foundation website in August 2022.