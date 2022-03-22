ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ostroff Associates, a government relations firm, has donated $25,000 to Feed Albany to help kick off the non-profit’s spring 2022 fundraising campaign. Feed Albany is working to raise $50,000.

Feed Albany provides packaged meals to people in need in the city. In 2021, Ostroff Associates also donated $25,000 to the fundraising campaign.

“Food insecurity is a significant issue and one that our company and team is committed to combating,” said Rick Ostroff, president and CEO of Ostroff Associates. “Our contribution last year helped Feed Albany secure a fully functioning commercial kitchen at its Sheridan Hollow facility so that it could continue to produce freshly cooked meals. This additional donation will now assist Feed Albany in providing even more resources to those in our community who are at-risk.”

Feed Albany began providing meals in March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit has since provided more than 600,000 meals to unemployed restaurant and hospitality workers, first responders, and others in need. Feed Albany also provides groceries to senior citizens and families throughout the Capital Region.

“Feed Albany quickly became a driving force in providing assistance to our neighbors in need when COVID began and has since made our community stronger during unprecedented times,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I am proud of the community members involved in this program and want to express my gratitude for your efforts to feed many of our friends and neighbors who found themselves without income over the past two years.”