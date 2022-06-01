ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga National Historical Park announces the opening of the Schuyler House on June 10. The house will be open from Friday to Sunday through October. Tours will begin at 10:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. An open house period will follow from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saratoga National Historical Park preserves, protects, and interprets the sites associated with the battles, siege, and surrender of the British forces at Saratoga. The park encompasses five sites including the Saratoga Battlefield, General Philip Schuyler’s House, Victory Woods, the Saratoga Monument, and Sword Surrender Site totaling 3,579 acres.

It was in the park in September and October 1777, during the American War for Independence, that American troops battled and defeated the British invasion force, according to National Park Services. A British Army surrendered, for the first time in history, on October 17, 1777.

The Schuyler House was part of a working estate that was owned by the Schuyler family from 1702 to 1837. The current house was built by General Philip Schuyler in late 1777 after his previous home was burned by retreating British soldiers, says National Park Services.

According to National Park Services, the Schuylers accumulated vast landholdings and wealth from lumber, grist, and linen mills, timber and fish harvesting, agricultural production, and leased farm lots. Prior to 1804, the estate was home to dozens of men and women enslaved by the Schuylers to work in their various enterprises and support their lifestyle, here and at their mansion in Albany.