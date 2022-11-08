ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ahead of Election Day, a ninth grader from Massachusetts biked 225 miles to inspire people to register to vote. Charlotte Powell started her journey in early October in South Hadley and biked all the way to way to Seneca Falls, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.

Charlotte can’t even vote yet, but she said that she’s not letting that stop her from making an impact this election. With her parents help, they came up with the idea to bike to Seneca Falls, stopping at places along the way to encourage people to register to vote.

During her visit in the Capital Region, she stopped by the Woman’s Club of Albany where she received a warm welcome from their team members.

“She’s going to go far with the skills she’s already demonstrated at such a young age,” said Monica Trabold, president of the organization.

She didn’t do it alone, her father rides on a bike by her side and her mother follows behind in a car. The entire trip from starting point to ending point was 284 miles; she biked 225 miles of the trip. During her journey, she was able to help 16 people register to vote.