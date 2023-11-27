TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located inside the Route Fore Golf Center, you’ll find a new eatery aiming to be a “hole in one” for local families. Klubhouse Kafe opened its doors one month ago.

While the restaurant caters to golfers visiting the facility, the goal is to serve Capital Region families a good meal year-round. In addition to dining in, they offer pick up and delivery to a 15-mile radius.

On the menu, they offer pizza, quesadillas, desserts and chicken wings. They have a daily special of chicken wings for 99 cents each.

Klubhouse Kafe is located at 391 N. Greenbush Rd. in Troy. The establishment is open 7 days a week.