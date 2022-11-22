RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August.

The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up the new business.

His donuts made from scratch have a fan following. If you prefer savory, his over-the-top breakfast sandwiches are crowd pleasers.

Café Twelve 04 is located at 1204 Washington Ave in Rensselaer. Call the business at (518) 326-1777 for the latest hours of operation.

