SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Performed annually at this time of year, Handel’s Messiah is a tradition dating back to the 18th century. An audience favorite, this will be Octavo Singers’ 85th presentation of the iconic work.

Andrew Burger is the new artistic director and conductor for the group. After a few years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is resuming their long-standing tradition of performing Handel’s Messiah.

The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets and parking information is available online or can be purchased at the door.

Here’s the address:

Union College Memorial Chapel

807 Union St.

Schenectady, N.Y. 12308