TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local non-profit organization received a $31,000 donation Wednesday from this year’s CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge. The Oakwood Community Center in Troy was the charity of choice for this year’s team challenge.

The funding will be used to support the Oakwood Technique’s program, which gives students the change to get involved with dance, music, and theater. The director, Justin Relf, said it is much more than just an activity.

“We really value the connection more than anything we’re making here with the students, because through that connection, we’re able to pour into them, and they’re able to receive,” he said. “I can receive better with someone I’m connected with.”

The community center will be hosting a three-week summer program for local students. They will be providing meals and bringing in local artists.