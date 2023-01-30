LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On January 31, Joseph Corr will take his final walk through the hallways. The North Colonie Central School District Superintendent will retire Tuesday after 41 years of service in North Colonie and 50 years in education.

As the child, sibling, spouse and father of an educator, the classroom has always been home. A lifelong dedication to learning that won’t end anytime soon.

Corr took over as superintendent in 2010. Over the years, the job bringing many challenges. The hardest part he says were the moments he felt his hands were tied in times of need.

At his retirement party, the Town of Colonie presented a proclamation to Corr. It proclaims January 31st, the day of his retirement, as Joseph Corr Day in the Town of Colonie.

