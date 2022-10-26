NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Gills Point S Tire and Auto Service is hosting a Christmas Teen Drive collecting gifts for teen boys and girls. Donations are accepted from now through December 14.

The business is asking for cash donations, gift cards, and unwrapped gifts to be dropped off at 558 Curran Highway, North Adams or arrangements can be made for pickup by calling 413-663-9250. Gifts such as hoodies, blankets, socks or anything else a teen might want, or need are appreciated. The North Adam Point S team and their families will distribute the goods after they’re collected.