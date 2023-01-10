Gateway House thrift shop will be located at 408 Geyser Road in Ballston Spa (Photo: Gateway House of Peace)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local nonprofit, Gateway House of Peace, is opening up a new Gateway House thrift shop in Ballston Spa. The organization expects to be opening sometime in February.

Gateway House of Peace explains themselves as a donor-funded community home that takes care of residents and their families in their loved ones’ final days of life. The Gateway House thrift shop will be accepting donations soon but not at this time and will keep up with updates for when donations will be accepted.

Donations accepted when the location opens

Household items

Small appliances

Jewlery

Toys

Small furtiture

Pictures

Kitchenware

Larger items can be dropped off at the Gateway House, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa. The new thrift shop will be located at 408 Geyser Road in Ballston Spa.