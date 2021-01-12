No Neighbor Hungry raises nearly $350,000 for Capital Region food pantries, shelters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, SEFCU remains committed to its mission of changing lives through financial services and community support. Central to that effort is SEFCU’s focus on combatting hunger in our community.

SEFCU recently concluded its second “No Neighbor Hungry” campaign in partnership with NEWS10. The campaign, which ran for the month of December, raised $347,300 to help 30 local food pantries and shelters stock their shelves for our neighbors in need.

“The success of our second No Neighbor Hungry campaign makes me proud to be a member of the Capital Region community,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana. “In this time of great need, people across our region, including many generous SEFCU members and employees, stepped up to ensure that our local food pantries and shelters have the resources to help our neighbors and families who need their support. We are grateful for our continued partnership with News10ABC and for all those who contributed to this life-changing campaign.”

To spearhead this effort, SEFCU committed to matching up to $200,000 raised by the community. At the end of the campaign, the Capital Region community raised $167,300. As promised, SEFCU matched that figure and then some, donating another $180,000.

“NEWS10ABC was once again very proud to partner with SEFCU this past December for our second “No Neighbor Hungry” campaign of 2020 to address food insecurity in our community. With the goal that no neighbor goes hungry, we now have raised over $660,000 between our two campaigns,” said News10ABC Vice President and General Manager Jerry Brehm. “Those funds went to organizations who are providing meals and to food pantries that supply groceries to help families in this time of need. Hunger is a problem every day in our community as we all know, but COVID-19 has really forced many to look to these incredible organizations to put food on the table.”

We were joined with iHeartMedia Albany back in June for the first installment of “No Neighbor Hungry,” which raised more than $313,000, including $100,000 from SEFCU, to support organizations that were providing prepared meals to people in our community.