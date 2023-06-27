GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 17th annual Gloversville Railfest is set for August 12 at Trail Station Park on West Fulton Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, there will be no fireworks at the event for 2023.

“The increasing cost of fireworks has made it impractical to deliver a high-quality show,” said the Gloversville Recreation Commissionthethe in a Facebook post. “Moreover, the Fulton County Regional SPCA has raised concerns about the fireworks taking place directly above the animal shelter.”

Gloversville Railfest features bounce houses, live music, over 80 vendors, games, raffles, and food. Since there will be no fireworks, the Commission said it will be using the extra space for more vendors, a rock climbing wall, a petting zoo, pony rides, and an eliminator inflatable obstacle.

Live music and performances

Capital Country Band at 10 a.m.

The ShoeLeatherExpress Western Square & Round Dancing at 11:20 a.m.

Miss Railfest Pageant at 12:30 p.m.

Jak Visual Deception Artist at 2:50 p.m.

North Allen Duo at 4:10 p.m.

Tim Vee at 5:30 p.m.

Skitchin’ at 6:50 p.m.

The bridge to the expanded park on the other side of Cayadutta Creek and the spray pad will also be open. “We hope you understand and will come enjoy the enhanced activities at the 17th annual Gloversville Railfest,” said the Gloversville Recreation Commission.