NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna has partnered with Gift of Life to host the first bone marrow match drive. The drive is in search of a life-saving donor for 4-year-old Erin Jasinski.

The drive will take place on March 11 at Niskayuna Town Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. Adults from 18 to 60 are welcome and will do a quick cheek swab in hopes of finding a match. Niskayuna Town Hall is located at 1 Niskayuna Circle. For questions contact Jessica Brennan at jbrennan@niskayuna.org