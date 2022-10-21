CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The International Center of the Capital Region (ICCR) is hosting its first-ever Achievement Awards Luncheon on November 17. NEWS10’s own Mikhaela Singleton will be emceeing.

The luncheon will honor local contributions from foreign-born community members who volunteer and advocate for cross-cultural dialogue. The honorees are:

Civic Engagement Award: Dr. H.P. Wang, the founder of GE’s Asian Pacific American Forum and the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association

Business Entrepreneurship Award: Aneesa Waheed, owner of Tara Kitchen

Community Service and Philanthropy Award: Rev. Mikhail Myshchuk, pastor of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet Manoj Ajmera, founder of the Festival of Nations

Distinguished Career: Dr. Roger Ramsammy, president of Hudson Valley Community College

With the death of Dr. Wang, his award will be given to his family. A Volunteer of the Year Award will also be announced at a later date.

Although the ICCR is based in Troy, the luncheon will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Clifton Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ranging from $60 to $100, tickets are already on sale, and organizers are looking for sponsors.

Mona Golub and Peter Gannon are honorary committee chairs. Golub is the Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services at Price Chopper, and Gannon is the President and CEO of the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

“This inaugural luncheon is just one more step in ICCR’s mission to make connections with not only leaders across the globe, but the leaders in our own backyard,” said Jennifer Zhao, ICCR’s Executive Director. “I’m really looking forward to celebrating with the community in November and honoring these incredible awardees and the impact they’ve made to our region.”