ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is happy to welcome anchor K.C. Kantz to the team. He will join the evening crew and anchor the evening and late shows.

He grew up in Edinboro and studied journalism at Edinboro University. His first job was a weekend sports anchor at WSEE in Erie, PA. He joined WTAJ in Altoona in 2010 on the sports desk before making his transition to the news desk anchoring the morning news until May of 2021. He left Altoona to join the Morning News for WLNE in Providence, RI for the past two years.

On joining the team at NEWS10, Kantz said “I’m ecstatic to join the wonderful team at WTEN. They have a winning attitude and deliver on that day in and day out. I can’t wait to get started.”

K.C.’s broadcasting career began his sophomore year of college when he was hired as a weekend sports anchor at the Erie, Pa CBS affiliate. Nearly two decades later, K.C. has pretty much done it all, from being a sports director and morning news anchor at Nexstar’s CBS affiliate in State College to hosting the morning news at Providence’s ABC affiliate. He is beyond thrilled to be back in the Nexstar family in beautiful Albany!