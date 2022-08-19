(NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC is partnering with Dunkin’ to give away 1,250 backpacks loaded with school supplies! Backpacks will be given out over five days (Monday, Aug. 29 – Friday, Sept. 2) with a limit of one backpack per person.
Backpacks come in a variety of styles and colors and include a school supply starter kit! Each day, a maximum of 250 backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
This year we are offering and encouraging drive-up pick-up for the backpacks. When you arrive at the location you will be directed to where a NEWS10 volunteer will hand you your backpack of choice. We are asking people to wait until 6 a.m. to arrive to minimize congestion at these locations.
Backpacks will be given away at the following Dunkin’ locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. While supplies last at each location.
Monday, August 29:
Schenectady
2 Rush Street, Schenectady, NY 12305
Tuesday, August 30:
Menands
60 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204
Wednesday, August 31:
Lansingburgh
849 Second Ave (Riverside Plaza), Troy, NY 12182
Thursday, September 1:
Amsterdam
160 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010
Friday, September 2:
Milton
14 Trieble Ave, Milton, NY 12020