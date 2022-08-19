(NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC is partnering with Dunkin’ to give away 1,250 backpacks loaded with school supplies! Backpacks will be given out over five days (Monday, Aug. 29 – Friday, Sept. 2) with a limit of one backpack per person.

Backpacks come in a variety of styles and colors and include a school supply starter kit! Each day, a maximum of 250 backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year we are offering and encouraging drive-up pick-up for the backpacks. When you arrive at the location you will be directed to where a NEWS10 volunteer will hand you your backpack of choice. We are asking people to wait until 6 a.m. to arrive to minimize congestion at these locations.

Backpacks will be given away at the following Dunkin’ locations from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. While supplies last at each location.

Monday, August 29:

Schenectady

2 Rush Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Tuesday, August 30:

Menands

60 Broadway, Menands, NY 12204

Wednesday, August 31:

Lansingburgh

849 Second Ave (Riverside Plaza), Troy, NY 12182

Thursday, September 1:

Amsterdam

160 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010

Friday, September 2:

Milton

14 Trieble Ave, Milton, NY 12020