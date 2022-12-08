TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area received a new van on Thursday. The van was donated by Bridgestone as part of its Driving Great Futures initiative.

The campaign has been going on nationwide since 2015 and has raised more than $20 million worth of donations. Officials said the van will help fulfill a need for the non-profit.

“Having reliable transportation for our staff to get kids from Point A to Point B is very critical,” Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area CEO Justin Reuter said

The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is one of 12 clubs nationwide to receive a new passenger van from Bridgestone this year.