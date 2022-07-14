WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren-Washington Counties Office of Community Services announced a new phone number to call as a route to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Residents can now call 988 to reach the hotline, effective Saturday, July 16.

Calling or texting 988 will connect those using the number with mental health counselors through the national hotline. The goal behind the change is to create a simple three-digit number to use for accessing the hotline.

“We urge everyone to take note of this important change and to know that trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure that they can get mental health help when they need it,” said Warren-Washington Counties OFfice of Community Services Program Analyst Carrie Wright.

988 was assigned as the new dial code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in an announcement by Congress in 2020. On Wednesday, Gov, Kathy Hochul said that call centers had been staffed across New York’s 62 counties in preparation for the new number’s implementation start date of July 16.