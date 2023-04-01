ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new period pantry has arrived! Capital Region Menstrual Health (CRMH) partnered with Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region to bring free period products to the Arbor Hill area.
The new period pantry will be located at 47 Lark Street in Albany next to the parking lot for Trinity Alliance. Other period pantry locations are listed below.
- FSS Period Pantry, 200 Green Street, Albany
- Bethesda House Period Pantry, 834 State Street, Schenectady
- SICM Period Pantry, 839 Albany Street, Schenectady
- YWCA Period Pantry, 44 Washington Avenue, Schenectady