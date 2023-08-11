Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly described this event as being held in the village of Whitehall, in Washington County.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The area of Whitehall Road in Albany is set to be full of garage sale goods this September. The 2023 Whitehall Neighborhood Garage Sale is setting up tables and getting to selling on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Organized by the Whitehall Road Neighborhood Connection, the sale invites neighbors across the community to join the movement and sell whatever they have lying around. Streets with sellers include, but may not be limited to:

Whitehall Road

New Scotland Avenue

Dartmouth Street

Edgecomb Street

Rose Court

Holmes Court

S. Main Avenue

S. Manning Boulevard

Hackett Boulevard

Crestwood neighborhood

A Facebook post on the Whitehall Road Neighborhood Connection includes comments from many village residents announcing specific addresses where sales will take place.