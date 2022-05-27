ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing shortages are being felt at businesses around the Capital Region. On Friday, one local rehabilitation center thanked its employees for helping in the face of worker shortages.

Shaker Place Nursing Home held a barbeque thanking National Guard members who have been working at the facility. They helped nursing staff with transportation, feeding and other day-to-day tasks. Officials said their contributions made a big difference.

“The staff love them, the people fell in love with them, but most importantly, our residents did,” Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said. “The care they gave our residents.”

Forty-three different National Guard members have worked on a rotating schedule since January. Their last day is May 31.