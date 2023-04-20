SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of Earth Day, volunteers with National Grid took part in a few local beautification projects. More than 100 volunteers were in Schenectady’s Central Park on Thursday cleaning up litter, prepping the ground for the children’s learning garden, repairing compost bins, and landscaping the area.

Those with National Grid said they hope their work inspires others to help the environment.

“This stuff is contagious. They see people doing some good stuff so they want to get involved and do something similar, so we hope that’s what today’s actions will do in the community,” Dir. of Customer and Community at National Grid Brian Sano said. “This is a massive property in Schenectady — it’s a jewel in Schenectady — and we are just happy National Grid could be apart of cleaning it up on Earth Day.”

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22.