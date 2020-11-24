National Grid helping restore trees, parks hit by October wind storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid is providing $240,000 to support local counties and cities hit hardest by the derecho that ravaged the Greater Capital Region on Oct. 7. Many of the trees that stood for decades were lost in parks and neighborhoods around the area.

The funding will be provided to Rensselaer, Albany and Schenectady counties as well as the cities of Troy, Albany and Schenectady, where the greatest impact of the storm occurred. Regions eligible for the post-storm support are determining where to invest the funding during the spring planting season.

“These are areas where our employees live and work. We wanted to do something to help with the restoration effort beyond getting the lights back on. We wanted to contribute something with a longer-lasting impact,” said National Grid Regional Director of Customer and Community Laurie Poltynski.

The funding will support reforestation in parks, public gathering spaces and under National Grid wires that sustained significant damage. The support comes from both National Grid community funding as well as the company’s 10,000 Trees program that helps with restoration efforts and education by encouraging the use of low-growing plants around utility equipment.

“Planting the right tree in the right place can help reduce outages and damage during a storm,” Poltynski said.

The program will offer funding for both rural and urban areas.