ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid partnered with a local organization to help build beds for children in the Capital Region. Forty National Grid employees spent the day Friday sanding, drilling, and crafting 50 bed frames for the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

According to the organization, at least two percent of children in the United States do not have a bed of their own. Experts said a lack of sleep can increase a child’s risk for diabetes, obesity, and anxiety.

“Childhood bedlessness is a big problem that a lot of the time goes under the radar, and it’s a national problem where kids don’t have a safe comfortable place to sleep at night,” Maureen Neufeld with Sleep in Heavenly Peace said. “It impacts their growth, their ability to learn. Everything ties into a good night’s sleep.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace also donates mattresses, pillows and blankets to children who need them. Families in need of a bed can apply directly on their website.