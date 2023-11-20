TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ten local families will have Thanksgiving meals this year thanks to the generosity of some National Grid employees. Food baskets killed with turkey and other traditional Thanksgiving dishes were delivered to the Hope Seven Community Center in Troy on Monday.

The National Grid employees covered the cost of the food. They provided five meals last year, and with the help of a local donor, they were able to double their donations this year.

“For Thanksgiving time and the holidays to remember people who aren’t as fortunate,” Jennine Sakkestad with National Grid said. “It’s our pleasure to be able to give back to the community in which we work.”

National Grid employees will also collect gifts for children during the holiday season.