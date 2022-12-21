ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — M&T Bank has given $45,000 in grant funding to several local organizations that are working to address food insecurity in the Capital Region. M&T’s charitable investments were directed to local food pantries and food-access programs in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties.

M&T Bank Regional President Charles Pinckney states, “Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. It’s heartbreaking when our neighbors don’t have enough to eat, and we’re determined to help – especially during the holidays,” “At M&T, we’re driven by our purpose to make a difference in people’s lives — and few community needs are more important to address than eliminating hunger. While food insecurity is a persistent challenge, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to support amazing nonprofits working hard to feed those in need in our community.”

According to Feeding America, the rate of hunger and food insecurity rose during the pandemic leaving about 80,030 people who have experienced food insecurity. M&T has awarded organizations such as the Albany County Department of Children, Youth, and Families and their Adopt-a-Family Program. The program was able to provide 300 families in need with gifts groceries and necessities during the holiday season. M&T will also partner with the Albany Housing Authority and Jahkeen Hoke and his team at Business For Good to provide meals for more than 300 families in need. Meals will be prepared by Kizzy Williams from Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen.