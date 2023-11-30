ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may have noticed some people sporting extra facial hair in the month of November, including Albany firefighters who gathered at McGeary’s Irish Pub Thursday night for a mustache contest!

They’re showing off their best efforts as part of Movember, a movement that raises awareness of men’s health issues and fundraises for charities that help. While all men should learn about cancer and suicide prevention, it is an especially pressing need for firefighters.

“Actually firefighters do have higher incidences of cancer than the regular public, and we also have pretty high rates of suicide,” David Gallati, Secretary for the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association, said. “It actually surpassed cancer as the firefighter killer across the country this year.”

Thursday night’s event not only raising money for the Movember Foundation but also local charities helping firefighters who are currently battling cancer. McGeary’s Irish Pub in Albany has hosted the firefighters’ end of the month mustache competition for the past decade.