MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HFM BOCES special education students at Mayfield Elementary School are hosting a school wide food drive for those in need. After learning about Martin Luther King, Jr. and his “I have a dream,” speech, the students were inspired to give back to the community.

Students were asked about their own dreams and what dreams they had for the community after learning about MLK Jr. With many students’ answers relating to help others and February being “Kindness Month,” they thought a food drive would be a great idea. The project garnered attention and soon the whole school wanted to be involved. Students commented “I like that we are helping people in need because people deserve it,” “Everyone deserves a happy life!”

A teacher in the program, Karen Edwards said she enjoyed watching the hard work her students put into this project. “The biggest thing for me is that they are gaining a sense of something larger than themselves,” “They are becoming a part of this school community and the Mayfield community by doing this. I think this gives them a sense of belonging and giving back.”

The students will collect non-perishable food items through February 16. They will then donate the collected items at Mayfield Central Presbyterian Church food pantry which is located just down the street from the school.