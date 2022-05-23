SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery – commonly known as The Tang Museum – is rising up to join a national cause. The Skidmore College museum and gallery is now offering free admission to active members of U.S. military service personnel and their families, running all through the summer.

The Tang is joining the Blue Star Museums initiative. Through the nationwide program, eligible military personnel and families will be granted free admission until Sept. 5. The program began on Saturday, May 21.

“Museums educate and inspire, cause us to wonder and imagine, dream and remember,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, in a release from the museum. “By participating in the Blue Star Museums program, the Tang is offering military personnel and their families an opportunity to feel connected to the Saratoga Springs community and to explore the world through the power of arts, culture and design, contributing to each person being able to live an artful life.”

The Tang features a rotation of student, faculty and other exhibits every year. Current programming includes “Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science;” and an alumni exhibition running June 2-4. The museum is open Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m., and Friday-Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Museums in all 50 states are part of the Blue Star Museum program, which is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families. More museums are being added to this summer’s list.