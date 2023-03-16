GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nerdy by Nature, a metaphysical and curiosities shop, is set to open in Crossgates Mall. The store is scheduled to have its grand opening on April 1.

Owner Shawna Merritt started Nerdy by Nature in 2014 and formed an LLC in 2021. In 2018, she started selling her products at craft fairs and then curated events such as the Albany Twilight Market, Upstate Punk Rock Flea Market and Mind Body Soul Expo.

Nerdy by Nature developed a strong following over the years, said Merritt. She said her shop branches into the darker or less mainstream paths of spirituality when many other metaphysical stores do not. “We carry a lot of products for spirituality to help you grow into your better self,” said Merritt.

Nerdy by Nature products include bone art, obscure art, crystals, cleansing, smudge sticks, and other tools for practicing. The shop will also carry products from local vendors including art, prints, t-shirts, scarves, mugs, and high-end bone jewelry. The shop in Crossgates will also feature a section in the back for tarot card and physic readers to come in and offer their services.

“We are all-inclusive, non-judgmental, completely open to everyone to try to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome. I find that there’s a lot of judgement in alternative practices and I want Nerdy by Nature to be a safe space,” said Merritt, noting that her store strongly supports the LGBTQ community.

Merritt has previously sold her products at four other vendor stores in the area, including the store Her Love Collections in Crossgates, which is now closed. The demand for her products are strong in this area, said Merritt.

“I saw a great need for this type of shop in the community,” said Merritt. “There’s nothing else like this. There’s no where for people to go to find things that they need for their practice that are a little off-the-wall so to speak.”

Merritt will no longer be participating in in-person events or vendor markets. She plans to focus on the shop and become more of a staple in the community.