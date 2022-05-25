ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Memorial Day is Monday, May 30. Cities and towns across the Capital Region are holding parades and ceremonies as early as May 25 to honor those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Albany

The Albany Memorial Day Parade is returning for the first time in three years. The parade is set for Monday, May 30, and will step off from the corner of Central Avenue and Ontario Street at 9:30 a.m. The parade will proceed east on Central Avenue and continue east on Washington Avenue to Hawk Street.

This year’s Grand Marshals are Gold Star Mothers, Mary Elizabeth Jenks and Cindy Roberts who will walk the parade route in honor of their daughters, Specialist Abigail Rose Jenks and Sergeant Kristie Ann Roberts. After the parade, there will be Memorial Day services and a wreath-laying in Lafayette Park at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Gold Star Families Memorial.

If the parade is canceled due to inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Albany City Hall rotunda. ADA access is available on the side entrance to City Hall.

Ballston Spa

The 2022 Ballston Spa Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m. The naval ceremony will be at the bridge near JJ’s Snack Bar. The parade proceeds through town to Veterans Park on Low Street near the Ballston Spa Public Library.

Castleton-on-Hudson

The Castleton-on-Hudson Memorial Day Parade will step off on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Boltwood and Seaman Avenues and will conclude with a ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery. The Grand Marshall for the parade is James Gibbons, a Korean conflict veteran.

Cohoes

The Cohoes Memorial Day Parade is on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. The parade begins at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Columbia Street, then heads east on Columbia Street, north on Remsen Street to Canal Square.

Colonie

Colonie will have its inaugural Memorial Day Parade on Wednesday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. The parade is at the Crossings of Colonie, starting in the back of the park near the South Pavilion, and ending in the main parking lot.

After the parade at 6 p.m. will be the town’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Colonie Veterans Memorial, located at the Crossings. The ceremony will feature guest speakers, local town officials, and musical performances.

Delmar

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delmar Memorial Day Parade is returning. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at the American Legion and will proceed down Elsmere Avenue, turning right onto Kenwood Avenue, turning left onto Adams Place, turning right onto Adams Street, and finally turning right onto Delaware Avenue and proceeding to the Memorial Park by the Rail Trail bridge.

East Greenbush

The East Greenbush Memorial Day Parade will be Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The parade will step off from the East Greenbush Bowling Center and proceed towards the VFW Post on Hayes Road.

Glens Falls

The Glens Falls/Queensbury Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade will start on Glen Street proceeding north from Maple Street to Crandall Park.

A remembrance ceremony will be held in front of the Victory and Peace Monument. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be at the ice rink facility at 1 Fire Road.

Hartford

The Hartford Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Harford Central School, goes north up Hartford Main Street, and ends at the Town Barn.

Hoosick Falls

The Hoosick Falls Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Lake George

The Lake George Memorial Day Parade is set for Saturday, May 28 at 11:30 p.m. After the parade will be a cookout at the Lake George American Legion Post 374 around 2 p.m.

On Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a ceremony at Lake George Battlefield Park in remembrance of four unknown soldiers who fought in the battle of Lake George during the French and Indian War.

Niskayuna

Niskayuna High School will be hosting its 29th annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Thursday, May 26 at 10:15 a.m. at the flagpole area near the west entrance to the high school. The school will honor the memory of three Niskayuna High School graduates who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

The three men who will be remembered with a wreath-laying ceremony are:

Lt. Robert S. Cragin Jr., Class of 1962

Lt. Vernon F. Hovey III, Class of 1964

Pfc. Richard W. Starkey, Class of 1965

Following the wreath-laying, High School Principal John Rickert will individually recognize students from the Class of 2022 who will be entering a branch of the military upon graduation.

Philmont

On Friday, May 27, there will be a ceremony at the Village Memorial Ball Field Park beginning at 6 p.m. to honor those veterans that gave their lives. On Monday, May 30, Philmont will be having its 75th annual Memorial Day parade.

The parade will line up on Maple Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and set off at 9 a.m. The parade will travel down Main Street to the Memorial Park where the service will be held.

Rensselaer

Rensselaer’s annual Memorial Day Parade is set for Sunday, May 29. Opening ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. and the parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Forbes Avenue. The parade route will be Broadway to Third Avenue with the viewing stand across from Hyck Square Park.

Rotterdam

The Rotterdam Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. Curry Road from Mohonasen High School (Warrior Path) to Sunrise Blvd will be closed for the duration of the parade.

Sand Lake

The Sand Lake Memorial Day Parade will be Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade route is from Averill Avenue in Westfall Village to the Sand Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park on Route 43. Ceremonies will begin at the Sand Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park around 10:30 p.m.

Schuylerville

The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. The ceremony includes remarks, musical interludes, a keynote speaker, the firing of a military rifle volley, a cannon salute, and the playing of Taps.

Schoharie

The Schoharie Memorial Day Parade is set for Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. The parade will start at Bridge Street and end at the Schoharie Fire Department. After the parade will be a memorial service at the Old Stone Fort.

Scotia

The Scotia-Glenville Memorial Day Parade is set for Wednesday, May 25 at 6:15 p.m. The parade runs down Mohawk Avenue. A memorial ceremony will begin after the parade at the War Memorial in Collins Park between Scotia Branch Library and Collins Street.

South Glens Falls

The South Glens Falls Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 27 along Main Street. The parade will step off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of McHugh and Main Streets, proceeding north and ending with a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial Park around 7 p.m.

The parade’s Grand Marshall is Ken Williams, a veteran of the Korean War. The service will include a wreath-laying ceremony to recognize each of the foreign wars, a benediction, and words of remembrance from Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

St. Johnsville

The St. Johnsville Memorial Day parade is set for Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at the St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The St. Johnsville American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day service after the parade at Soldiers’ and Sailers’ Memorial Park.

Waterford

The Waterford Memorial Day Parade is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade is set for May 25 at 7 p.m. and runs on Grace Street in the Northside neighborhood, along Saratoga Street to Broad Street. The parade finishes with a ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Park. The Grand Marshalls of the parade are Thomas Catallo and Frank Gimmelli, both 98 years old and the last known living WWll veterans in Waterford.

Watervliet

The Watervliet Memorial Day Parade is returning after a two-year, pandemic-related hiatus. The parade is scheduled for Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Watervliet High School and proceed East on 19th Street and South on Second Avenue where it will conclude for the city’s annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Park.

Valley Falls

The Melrose, Schaghticoke, Valley Falls, and Johnsonville Memorial Day Parade is set for Thursday, May 26 in Valley Falls. The parade is set to step off at 7 p.m. at the Community Center on Charles Street, marching down State Street toward the bridge, then left along Poplar to the VFW post.

Before the parade, the annual ceremony presented by the Valley Falls Free Library will be at 6:15 p.m. After the parade will be a military ceremony outside VFW Post 1938.