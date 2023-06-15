MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society launched a social media campaign in an effort to get one of their longtime residents, Scarlett, adopted. Scarlett arrived to the shelter in 2021 as a puppy when animal control found her in Troy.

Scarlett is believed to be a Mastiff Mix, and weighs about 85 pounds. She’s described as energetic, but sensitive. She takes a couple meetings before she melts at your feet.

Scarlett has lived at the shelter for almost three years.

Scarlett has had two surgeries on her right back leg while she’s been at the shelter. They’re not sure if it was congenital or an injury, but she may need additional medical attention in the future. They say she would do best in an adult home, and is open to pet siblings (cat or dog) with the right introductions.

Scarlett has appeared on Pet Connection. If you think you’re the right fit, you can set up an appointment to meet with Scarlett.