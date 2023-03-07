ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms is hosting what they like to call Baby Animal Days beginning in April. The Baby Animal Days allow kids and parents to learn about baby farm animals in a fun environment.

Baby Animal Days will be available from April 7 through 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to name the newest baby animal crew members during the name that baby contest starting April 7 through 14. Easter weekend will feature free easter egg hunts and an Easter Brunch in the tasting room, reservations are recommended.

Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road in Altamont. Check out the Indian Ladder Farms website for more information.