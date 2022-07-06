MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville Family Day is returning to Tallmadge Park for its 45th year on Saturday, July 9. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and is set to end around 10 p.m. The day includes amusement rides, booths, food, live music, and fireworks. There will also be a 50/50 ticket raffle.
Schedule
- Breakfast sponsored by Chamber of Commerce and McDonald’s from 8 a.m. to 8: 45 a.m.
- Flag Raising Ceremony by Mechanicville Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Ecumenical Service with the Council of Churches and Dorothy Welch Choir from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
- Opening Ceremony with Mayor Mike Butler, the City Council, and Family Day Committee at 10 a.m.
- Rides by Green Mountain Amusements from 10:30 a.m. to close
- Booths open at 10:30 a.m.
- Safe Child ID Program sponsored by The Elks from noon to 4 p.m.
- Bubble Art with Phil Dixon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Protones on the Gazebo from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Country Line Dancing with Jackie’s Country Twisters from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Corky Dorr and Stirred Up Band on the Gazebo from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks by Santores World Famous Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.