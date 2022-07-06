MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville Family Day is returning to Tallmadge Park for its 45th year on Saturday, July 9. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and is set to end around 10 p.m. The day includes amusement rides, booths, food, live music, and fireworks. There will also be a 50/50 ticket raffle.

Schedule