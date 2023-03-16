BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi will be shaving his head as part of his “Mayor’s Challenge” during the 13th St. Baldrick’s event. St. Baldrick’s is an event held annually that raises money to battle childhood cancer.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization has raised well over $300 million in mainly childhood cancer research grant funding since 2005 through “St. Baldrick’s Events.” The events center around teams of volunteers shaving their heads as part of fundraising efforts.

“Mayor Rossi’s BSHS Athletes Challenge Team,” created in February, was Rossi’s way of helping local Ballston Spa High School Scotties athletes and coaches give back. As part of his challenge, he vowed to shave his head if 20 or more Scotties athletes and coaches participated in the event as “shavees,” or fundraising participants. Rossi set an initial fundraising goal of $1,000. The team ended up raising nearly $9,000 completely shattering the original goal. Rossi comments, “I normally keep my hair short, but bald probably isn’t a good look on me. I guess we’ll find out soon, but at least it represents the fact that these athletes and coaches have absolutely crushed our team goal,” “I’m so proud of them and of our community.”

The shaving will commence at 10 a.m. on March 18 at the Saratoga City Tavern, 19 Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs. Mayor Rossi is scheduled to shave his head around 10:45 p.m.